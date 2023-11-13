The latest scores on the doors from the Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three youth clubs, a students’ association and a football club are among 14 Central Beds establishments to have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

Four scored a five – the top award. They are the Sandy Youth Club in Park Road; Arlesey Youth Club in High Street; Biggleswade Youth Club in Mead End and Langford Football Club at Forde Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cranfield Students’ Association at Cranfield University was rated four.

Food hygiene ratings

Three restaurants topped the score board with a five. Two are in Dunstable – Anarkali Restaurant in High Street South and King Kebab in Houghton Parade – and the third is

Shefford Tandoori in Shefford High Street.

The Old Oak in Arlesey also scored five.

Takeaways awarded a five rating are Hong Kong House in Caddington and Amore Pizzeria in Leighton Buzzard.