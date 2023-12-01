These are the scores published in November

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

The latest food hygiene scores on the doors for the Biggleswade area have been revealed.

According to the Food Standards Agency, a score of 5 means standards are very good; 4 is good; and 3 ‘generally satisfactory’. But a score of 2 means some improvement is necessary; 1 means major improvement is necessary and a 0 calls for urgent improvement.

Here are all the ratings that were published in November:

Rated 5: Shefford Tandoori at 8 High Street - rated on October 24; Sandy Youth Club at Youth Club, Park Road - rated on October 25; Arlesey Youth Club at Youth Centre, High Street - rated on October 24; Langford Football Club at Forde Park- rated on October 24; Biggleswade Youth Club at Youth Centre, Mead End - rated on October 23; Flutters Leisure Ltd at Bingo Hall, Station Road, Biggleswade - rated on November 7

Rated 4: Henlow Fish Bar 2 at 253 Hitchin Road - rated on October 10; Raj Bengal at 22 Hitchin Street, Biggleswade - rated on October 10

Rated 3: Biggles Lounge at 4-6 Shortmead Street, Biggleswade - rated on October 10