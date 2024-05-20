The new training helping Central Bedfordshire's construction workers go green

The courses will help provide green skills

A new initiative to provide green skills training has been launched by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Run by The STC Group, with funding from the Government, there are three courses open to unemployed individuals, employers, and those already working in construction, providing them with the skills essential for a career in sustainable construction.

They cater to various skill levels, from beginners, employers looking to train their staff and to those already working in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each course offers comprehensive training to participants and include: •Level 2 in Understanding Domestic Retrofit •Level 3 in Domestic Retrofit Advice and •Level 4 Award in Assessing Domestic Dwellings for Retrofit

The courses vary in length, but each provides in-depth training, equipping participants with the expertise needed to retrofit homes while carving out a fulfilling career path in the rapidly growing green economy.