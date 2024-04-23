The Shuttleworth air shows mean some paths have been closed for public safety

The closures have been put in place by Central Bedfordshire Council

Footpaths around the Biggleswade and Old Warden areas will be impacted by work being carried out by Central Bedfordshire Council and the Shuttleworth air shows over the next few weeks.

The closure of public footpath 24 in Biggleswade is to continue for another year until April 2025 as a temporary closure to enable building and earthworks to take place adjacent to the path. There is an alternative route for footpath users.

In Northill Footpath No 5, Footpath No 22 and proceeding on foot or on horseback or lead a horse or cycle along the following lengths of public bridleway, the Bridleway No 6, Northill, Bridleway No 14, Old Warden, Bridleway No 21, Old Warden, Bridleway No 3, Southill will be in place from Sunday May 12 1.45pm-7pm, Sunday June 2 1.45-7pm, Saturday June 29 12.30-7pm, Sunday June 30 11.30am-7pm to enable the Shuttleworth Air Shows to take place in safety. There will also be closures in July, August and October