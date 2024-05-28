The road closures affecting Biggleswade and Sandy drivers including along the A1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists around Biggleswade and Sandy will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm May 7 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Lower Caldecote - lane closures and gap closures for barriers - permanent on behalf of Non-Statutory Body.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm May 28 to 5am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade to Baldock - lane closures, entry slip road closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm May 28 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade South Roundabout to junction 10 Radwell - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes carriageway for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Salford Road - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.