Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Road closures this week

• A421, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 11 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm December 14 to 5am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 10 to junction 9 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.