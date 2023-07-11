The road closures facing motorists in Biggleswade and the A1 this week

Road closures in Biggleswade and surrounding areas this week - stock picture

Motorists in Biggleswade and surrounding areas will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting woks on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, to 3pm July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Sandy Roundabout - diversion route for su works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc.

• A1, to 6am July 25 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, to 8pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, St Neots Road to London Road, Sandy - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A1, to 6pm July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade south roundabout to Edworth, junction - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 9am July 13 to 3.30pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Black Cat roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from midnight, July 19 to 11pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North roundabout to Biggleswade Road - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Anglian Water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 8am July 21 to 6pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade south roundabout to Edworth, junction - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 8am to 6pm on July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Tempsford, junction - diversion route on behalf of CBC.