Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9.30am August 11 to 8pm August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Tempsford, junction - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A1, from 8am August 11 to 6pm August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade south roundabout to Edworth, junction - diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

• A1, from 9pm August 30 2022 to 5am August 18 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford - lane closure for utility asset works on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1(M) northbound,, junction 10 to Biggleswade North Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.