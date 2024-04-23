Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Biggleswade will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The road closures happening over the next two weeks

• A1, from 9pm April 9 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to J10 - IPV for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm March 4 to 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm November 1 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 9 to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from midnight, October 2 2023 to 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, A1(M), junction 10 to A1 Biggleswade South Roundabout - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm May 3 to 5am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden to St Neots - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.