The roadworks affecting Biggleswade and Sandy motorists this week with delays of up to 30 minutes

These are the road closures on the National Highways network
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
The A1 will be affected

Drivers in and around Biggleswade and Sandy will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

They are:

• A1, until 6am July 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - diversion route due to construction - bridge/structure works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, until 6am July 25 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat Roundabout - carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9am June 28 to 3pm July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to Sandy Roundabout - diversion route for su works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc.

• A1, from 9pm June 29 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade South Roundabout - lane closures due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 8am July 10 to 8pm July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, St Neots Road to London Road, Sandy - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Anglian Water.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

