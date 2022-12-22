This is how Sandy Secondary School could look as new sports pitch, teaching block and SEND building approved

Sandy Secondary School will receive two new buildings and a sports pitch after planning permission was granted as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s New School Places Programme.

The school, which has seen pupil numbers increase in five years from 535 to just over 1,000, will expand with a new teaching block, a new Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) block and a new all-weather sports pitch built ahead of a refurbishment of the existing school building.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, Cllr Sue Clark, said: “Our New School Places scheme is about creating additional places in areas of demand like Sandy, so that children and young people can go to a good local school on their doorstep.

An artist’s impression of what the new teaching block at Sandy Secondary will look like. Image: CBC.

“This transformation project is also aimed at helping improve the education of students in the area by offering more facilities, including specialist learning spaces to meet increasing demand.”

The new buildings will allow Sandy Secondary to provide space for a total of 1,440 pupils.

Darren Fellowes, Associate Director at Concertus Design and Property Consultants Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to be working for Central Bedfordshire Council to expand Sandy Secondary School. Alongside expanding the school, the scheme also includes significant internal refurbishment and modernisation to the existing school facilities. We look forward to starting on site with Ashe Construction in the new year and are pleased to be working with the Council across their whole educational portfolio, contributing to their New School Places programme.”

An artist’s impression of what the SEND block at Sandy Secondary will look like