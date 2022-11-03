This is when Biggleswade's Remembrance parade and service will take place

As Remembrance Sunday approaches, the Biggleswade community is invited to pay its respects those who have lost their lives and fought during conflicts.

The town's Remembrance parade and service will take place on November 13 at 10.45am, with a service at the memorial to be led by the Reverend Liz Oglesby-Elong. The parade will travel along Hitchin Street and the High Street to the Memorial, followed by the Roll of Honour, a two minute silence, and wreath-laying.

Mayor of Biggleswade, Cllr Grant Fage, said: "We did really well last year, getting Remembrance Day back after a year of Covid, as we couldn't do a full parade in 2020. We had a record turnout in 2021, which our town really needed. If we could manage something similar this year it would mean a lot to those people still fighting in conflicts, and to our veterans.

Remembrance Sunday in Biggleswade. Image: June Essex.

"I will lay a wreath, as will as members of other organisations in town, and I will be doing a reading. We will have some hymns, too, which we sing every year. I look forward to seeing as many people there as possible, as it's a very special occasion - not just in Biggleswade but across the country - and I look forward to seeing people turning out and dressing smartly to watch the parade."

A Town Council spokesman said: "It is expected to be, as before, a very well attended service to honour all those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. Biggleswade will be honoured to have Ruth Bell MBE JP DL in attendance, and the Deputy Mayor Madeline Russell and Councillor Jonathan Woodhead will read the Roll of Honour."

The service will include a reading from Mrs Wendy Smith, President of the Royal British Legion, as well as Town Mayor Councillor Grant Fage. A BSL interpreter will also be in attendance at the event.