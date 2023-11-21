This is why St Swithun's Church in Sandy will be ringing its bells for 3 hours on Saturday

The peal will be raising cash for essential equipment and work

On Saturday 25 November the bells of St Swithun's Church, Sandy, will be ringing out for up to three hours in a sponsored bell peal.

The St Swithun’s bell ringers are holding a sponsored peal from 9am on Saturday, November 25 to raise money for new lighting and other essential equipment and work needed in the church ringing chamber and tower.

Tower captain Steven Akhurst says: “The group are ringing in a method with roughly 5,040 changes, which can take up to three hours to complete. This is going to be my first peal in more than 20 years of ringing.”