Thousands flock to Biggleswade to celebrate colourful Christmas lights switch on

Around 3,000 to 4,000 people gathered in the centre on November 25 for entertainment, food and gift stalls, marking the start of the festive season. Special guests included the Carnival Court and Mayor Councillor Grant Fage, with the lights switched on by the Carnival Prince and Princess.

Cllr Fage said: "We had a good turnout with some of our market stall holders and traders reporting record takings - and on the day of the football, which we were really pleased about. You wouldn't have known there was a football match on!

"People still want to celebrate Christmas together as a town. It was a really enjoyable event which went very smoothly and we have new lights this year, which are multi-coloured and stretch across the whole street. The pubs and bars also did a good trade, which was great to see. Everybody benefitted."

A sea of bubbles to celebrate! Image: Cllr Mark Knight.

There was entertainment from school groups and choirs, as well as the Sea Cadets band, Biggleswade Amateur Theatrical Society, Edward Peake's Steel Band, Biggleswade and District Choral Society, and Queen tribute band, Queenergy.

Cllr Fage added: "I would like to say thank you to the Town Council staff who worked on the event for four months of the year (several members stayed late on the day to ensure it ran smoothly), to our performers and compere Jon Godel, and to the residents who turn out in record numbers every year. The lights switch on keeps getting bigger and better, and I hope that people come and enjoy it and continue to do so for years to come."

What did you think of the event and the new lights? Email [email protected]

The children loved the amusement rides. Image: Paul Langshaw.

Queenergy rock the stage on Friday night! Image: Paul Langshaw.

There was plenty of fun and laughter to be had! Image: Paul Langshaw.

Mayor Grant Fage addresses the crowds. Image: Paul Langshaw.