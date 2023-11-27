Three decades and counting for 79-year-old Biggleswade entertainer committed to his passion for performing

Fred Ford is closing in on his 80th birthday in the new year but has no intention of hanging up his many entertainment hats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Government may be urging older generations back into the workplace to give the economy a boost – but a 79-year-old man from Biggleswade could be excused for raising an eyebrow at such an appeal.

Fred Ford is closing in on his 80th birthday in the new year but has no intention of hanging up his many entertainment hats any time soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

London-born Fred, who has lived in Biggleswade for more than 20 years, had careers in insurance and finance before getting bitten by the performance bug three decades ago - first as a magician and then as a children's entertainer and singer.

Pick a card...

Magic came at a time when most workers are starting to plan for retirement and putting their feet up. Inspired by a meeting with someone who had a few tricks up his sleeve, Fred soon developed enough expertise to put his skills on show in front of an audience, and developed a routine with children in mind to widen his appeal.

He went on to develop his singing voice and public speaking skills but it didn’t stop there - he recently added ventriloquism to his growing skill-set.

The entertainer, who in showbiz is known as John E. Ford, said: "I love working a room with my magic routine, it still gives me a thrill to see people being baffled by a trick, enjoying my take on some of the great standards made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond, and just having a good time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He began building his performance skills while working full-time, but even though he's long given up the day job, he's keen to continue the side-line that brings him such satisfaction.

Talented Fred recently added ventriloquism to his performance repertoire.

He added: "Once you get bitten by the performance bug it's hard to give it up. I want to continue for as long as I can, and for as long as people enjoy seeing what I can do."

Fred recently performed for the residents of Hitchin's Cheshire Home for adults with learning disabilities.

The home's Wendy Smiles said: "This cheeky chap had us laughing at his jokes and impressions, singing along with ballads, clapping, and jigging in their wheelchairs to familiar up-tempo beats. John [Fred] even let a couple of the residents take the mike and perform with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Magic tricks were performed with assistance from the residents and me - try my hardest I couldn’t work out how they were done!"Our residents particularly loved the ventriloquism and John’s hilarious dummy, and they continue to talk about this amazing afternoon."

Whether he's booked for a birthday party or to perform for a corporate audience, Fred still savours the buzz of entertaining. And, to prove he has the energy to keep up with commitments on the circuit, he's a big keep fit fan who plays five-a-side football twice a week, and has represented England at walking football.