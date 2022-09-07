Three fire crews in dramatic rescue of stranded cow in Sandy
She’s now safely back in the field
By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 1:09 pm
Three separate fire crews rescued a stranded cow from a river in Sandy earlier today (Wednesday).
Kempston, Bedford and Harrold firefighters used strops and animal rescue gear to save the distressed animal which is now safely back in the field.
Crews used water-safe PPE and the farmer aided the effort with vehicles.
