Three new councillors co-opted on to Sandy Town Council - but there's still room for one more

One vacant seat on Fallowfield ward remains
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

Three new councillors have been co-opted on to Sandy Town Council, leaving one vacant seat remaining on Fallowfield ward.

Cllr Susannah Baker represents Pinnacle ward and becomes a member of Development Scrutiny Committee and Policy Finance and Resource Committee, Cllr Briony Blackley, who sits on Ivel ward, becomes a member of Community Services and Environment Committee, and Development Scrutiny Committee and Cllr Archie Effiong, also on Ivel ward, will become a member of Community Services and Environment Committee, and Policy Finance and Resource Committee.

Cllr Baker said: “I am delighted to have been co-opted on to Sandy Town Council and to have the opportunity to represent the residents of Sandy.

Sandy Town Council Offices.
"I am very honoured to have the chance to represent the town that I love and to continue to make this charming and vibrant town a great place to live and work for current and future residents.”

Cllr Blackley added: “I'm very much looking forward to the opportunity to build on the established trust of Sandy Town Council and work with the community to share their views and opinions on how we can shape change to make Sandy and the surrounding communities the best places to live that they can be. There will be challenging times ahead but by working together we can create change and deliver really positively and with impact on the issues that affect the local wards.”

Cllr Effiong, who moved to Sandy eight years ago, says he wants to contribute to reviving Sandy town centre, which has seen a decline in business, particularly with the loss of Barclays bank.

