Three-thousand strong poppy cascade created in Clifton as part of VE Day celebrations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The village initially aimed for 1,500 knitted or crocheted poppies when it started planning for its celebrations last year, but thanks to the enthusiasm of knitters it now has 3,000 for its display.
Kathy Blackmore, chair of the Clifton Village Events Committee said: "Our craft and chat group and Clifton women’s institute started the ball rolling by knitting and crocheting poppies with great enthusiasm.
"We put a call out for knitters and for donations of wool through our village magazine, The Clifton Chronicles, and on our Facebook pages.
"People left wool and poppies in the church, gradually the word spread and numbers started to rise. People who couldn’t knit gave wool, sometimes in memory of mums and grandmas who were great knitters.
"Some non-knitters enlisted the support of family members elsewhere in the country to supply poppies.
"There are perfect ones, wonky ones, big blousy ones, small ones, ones with button centres, ones in shiny wool all made with love to commemorate this special day and together they make a stunning display."
The poppies were tied to the camouflage netting inside All Saints Church before the display was moved on to the outside of the building.
Four days of VE Day celebrations are planned in the village, beginning on Thursday, May 8 when a specially made beacon is lit near the village pond and the bells of All Saints Church will be rung.
Representatives of RAF Henlow and the Military Wives Choir will be singing as part of the beacon lighting event.
A street party is taking place in the village’s playing field on Friday May 9, with an event featuring rides, games and activities for children on Saturday May 10.
Events conclude on Sunday May 11 with a service of commemoration at the village’s war memorial, featuring singing led by students from Samuel Whitbread Academy and a blessing of the poppy cascade.
"We are very lucky to have a Village Event Legacy Fund to get us started and have been fortunate to get a grant from the parish council," added Kathy.
“Our event organiser is Amy Gardiner who has put immense creativity and energy into the whole project.”