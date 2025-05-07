Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A three-thousand strong poppy cascade has been created in Clifton as part of the village’s celebrations for Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The village initially aimed for 1,500 knitted or crocheted poppies when it started planning for its celebrations last year, but thanks to the enthusiasm of knitters it now has 3,000 for its display.

Kathy Blackmore, chair of the Clifton Village Events Committee said: "Our craft and chat group and Clifton women’s institute started the ball rolling by knitting and crocheting poppies with great enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We put a call out for knitters and for donations of wool through our village magazine, The Clifton Chronicles, and on our Facebook pages.

The poppy cascade is put together inside All Saints Church in Clifton

"People left wool and poppies in the church, gradually the word spread and numbers started to rise. People who couldn’t knit gave wool, sometimes in memory of mums and grandmas who were great knitters.

"Some non-knitters enlisted the support of family members elsewhere in the country to supply poppies.

"There are perfect ones, wonky ones, big blousy ones, small ones, ones with button centres, ones in shiny wool all made with love to commemorate this special day and together they make a stunning display."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poppies were tied to the camouflage netting inside All Saints Church before the display was moved on to the outside of the building.

The poppy cascade on the outside of All Saints Church in Clifton

Four days of VE Day celebrations are planned in the village, beginning on Thursday, May 8 when a specially made beacon is lit near the village pond and the bells of All Saints Church will be rung.

Representatives of RAF Henlow and the Military Wives Choir will be singing as part of the beacon lighting event.

A street party is taking place in the village’s playing field on Friday May 9, with an event featuring rides, games and activities for children on Saturday May 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events conclude on Sunday May 11 with a service of commemoration at the village’s war memorial, featuring singing led by students from Samuel Whitbread Academy and a blessing of the poppy cascade.

"We are very lucky to have a Village Event Legacy Fund to get us started and have been fortunate to get a grant from the parish council," added Kathy.

“Our event organiser is Amy Gardiner who has put immense creativity and energy into the whole project.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.