Travellers can use the tickets across the region

A new single bus ticket which the council says makes it easier and more affordable to use buses in Central Bedfordshire and beyond has been introduced.

The Mojo scheme means travellers only need to buy one ticket when travelling with different bus companies. Passengers can explore popular destinations such as Bedford, Luton, Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Hitchin, Stevenage and Letchworth for a flat fee. For £12.50 per day or £38 per week, passengers can now have unlimited travel with multiple bus companies within Central Bedfordshire and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers can purchase their Mojo ticket when they board their first bus. Then, they simply present their paper mojo ticket to each subsequent driver or scan the QR code on the onboard reader to embark on their journey hassle-free.

Passengers should also consider other tickets and offers to ensure that mojo is the best ticket option for their journey. Mojo tickets are available with immediate effect.