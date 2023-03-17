TikTok DIY star from Biggleswade on overcoming online abuse and sexism

Biggleswade tradesperson ad Tik Tok influencer Jasmine Gurney who wants to inspire more women to enter the male dominated construction industry

She had her first taste of DIY at the tender age of four when she helped her grandad build a concrete hardstanding for his car.

Now 29 and a mother of one, DIY influencer Jasmine Gurney has 140k followers across Instagram and TikTok and is passionate about getting more women into the construction business.

And although she’s had her share of cat calling and sexism, she’s a wholehearted supporter of the hashtag #notjustforboys and hopes to inspire a new generation of women to enter trades.

She says: “We can start by paying them an equal and fair wage and making the workplace culture less intimidating and alienating.

"The cat calling, demeaning language and general derogatory behaviour at construction sites and within trade businesses needs to stop.

"It’s undeniably male dominant and has been pretty resistant to change even though every other industry is moving towards gender parity and equality."

And she adds: “Job adverts for ‘handymen,’ ‘workmen’ and ‘tradesmen’ alienate women and make it less appealing to join.”

Traditionally, construction is seen as a male occupation with 85 percent of the work force made up of men according to the Checkatrade Trade Skills Index.

Jasmine admits she’s had quite a lot of abuse online: “Men often say they could do a better job, or make out I don’t know what I’m talking about.

"They make comments about my appearance too which is quite sad really. I don’t see any males getting hate like this."

She’s also been patronised while working outside client’s homes with passers-by commenting: “Trying a little DIY, are you?”

She says: “People often assume I’m helping my husband and are shocked when I explain the complex project I’m working on.

"But on the flip side, I’ve had so many lovely encounters with women and men recommending me to family and friends, praising my skills and thanking me for passing on my knowledge.

"I offer DIY consultations and have had both men and women seek my help and guidance. It’s clients like these that keep me going and make it all worthwhile.”

Ever since her grandad taught her how to wire a plug, put up a shelf and wallpaper a room, she’s been interested in learning how to make and fix things. She studied woodwork at A level and although initially going into marketing, her passion was always to make a career of building things and teaching others to do the same.

She says: "If I were to go back in time, I’d have done further training to learn more about what I love. Instead, I taught myself everything I know.”

Jasmine sees herself as a champion for women in the industry: “My goal is to normalise women using power tools and eradicate the assumption that only men are allowed to build things.

"As an influencer, I campaign for more women in brand advertising to make companies think about their products, packaging and positioning to stop them alienating 50 percent of the population.

"We can make a change and it starts in our own homes. We need to encourage our children to be whoever they want to be, and not project ideologies that limit their potential future careers.”