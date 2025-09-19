TikTok star Spudman set for reunion with grandad at pop up event in Biggleswade

Spudman Ben Newman is coming to Biggleswade and will be able to serve his biggest fan - his 97-year-old grandad.

Apart from selling jacket potatoes Ben Newman, (aka spudman) is known as a social media celebrity who rose to fame after promoting his business on TikTok during Covid. He was born and bred in Biggleswade but built his successful ‘Spudwagon’ business in Tamworth where he earned a Freedom of the Borough certificate.

Now Ben will be taking a break to visit Biggleswade and hold a pop-up event in the Market Square on Sunday, October 4. He’s also hoping his grandad and biggest fan, Bernard Newman, will be able to pop along to say hello and enjoy a baked potato.

Ben’s cousin Jen Walker said: “The idea is that our elderly grandad will be able to see Ben in action on the Spudwagon - something that he hasn't witnessed in person yet. Our grandad, Bernard Newman, is 97 and too elderly to travel far at all these days. So we haven't been able to get him to see Ben and get a spud for himself.

Ben Newman (aka Spudman), is holding a pop-up event at Biggleswade Market Square on October 4

“So it should be a very special moment, and a popular event to happen in Biggleswade.”

Ben has certainly made his grandad, who lives in Sun Street, Biggleswade, very proud, not least for the success he’s achieved with his Spudwagon business but also as a famous Tiktoker with 3.7 million followers, 1.6 million more on Facebook and 465k on Instagram.

Ben has also had a book published with tips on how to bake the perfect potato, has appeared on ITV’s This Morning and starred in a Screwfix advert.

“Our Grandad was just beaming with pride, as you can imagine, and dubbed him the local boy who made good,” added Jen.

Ben, who lives near Tamworth with his family of nine children, took over his pitch in Tamworth town centre, 22 years ago. His dad had supplied the previous jacket potato seller with potatoes and when the pitch became available, he bought it for £16,000.

But he really shot to fame at the start of 2024 when he held a free potato day and hundreds queued for his baked potatoes with his videos attracting millions of followers on social media.

Spudman, recognisable by his iconic pink ‘Brohawk’ has also raised thousands of pounds for Kidney Research UK, after having three transplants and needing regular dialysis.

Ben will be hosting his special ‘Spudman in Biggeswade’ pop up event in the Market Square between 10am and 6pm on October 4.

