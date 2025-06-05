A pedestrian browses properties on display in the window of an estate agent on April 8, 2008 in London, England. The Halifax has announced that house prices fell in March by 2.5% over March. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)A pedestrian browses properties on display in the window of an estate agent on April 8, 2008 in London, England. The Halifax has announced that house prices fell in March by 2.5% over March. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
Top 10 neighbourhoods in Bedfordshire with the biggest spike in property prices

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST
Have a look at the top 10 neighbourhoods in Bedfordshire with the biggest increase in property prices.

The new research has rated the Bedfordshire neighbourhoods based on how much house prices have changed over the past year.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance created their House Price Change Report, which was used to rank the neighbourhoods in the county – focusing on percentage change in house prices from September 2023 to September 2024.

They compared the median house prices for the two dates in various parts of Bedfordshire using data from the Office for National Statistics. They then found out which areas had the largest spikes and declines in prices.

Scroll through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood is on the list:

Property prices in Kingsbrook rose by 3.8%, going from £265,000 to £275,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

1. Kingsbrook

Property prices in Kingsbrook rose by 3.8%, going from £265,000 to £275,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps

Property prices in Westoning, Harlington and Silsoe rose by 4%, going from £405,000 to £421,250 between September 2023 and September 2024.

2. Westoning, Harlington & Silsoe

Property prices in Westoning, Harlington and Silsoe rose by 4%, going from £405,000 to £421,250 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps

Property prices in Biggleswade East rose by 4.1%, going from £365,000 to £380,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

3. Biggleswade East

Property prices in Biggleswade East rose by 4.1%, going from £365,000 to £380,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps

Property prices in Castle and Kingsway rose by 4.3%, going from £311,500 to £325,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

4. Castle & Kingsway

Property prices in Castle and Kingsway rose by 4.3%, going from £311,500 to £325,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Google Maps

