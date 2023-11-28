The Warden Abbey Vineyard sparkling brut 2019, made using the traditional champagne method, was judged one of the UK's top 100 wines at this year's Vineyard&Winery Show.

Its Brut 2019 was singled out by wine critic Matthew Juke, who writes for Vineyard Magazine and who has been in the UK wine business for more than 35 years.

His review in the magazine said: “I take my hat off to the Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, which runs the four-acre Warden Abbey Vineyard as a not-for-profit community project.

"Reliant on volunteers and working with other local charities to provide opportunities for social and therapeutic horticulture, wildlife and heritage projects, this is a noble set-up, and it happens to craft jolly tasty wines, too... it is balanced and charming, with an admiral level of flair and panache.”

The 2023 Vineyard & Winery Show took place in Kent County Showground on November 22, and chair of the Friends of Warden Abbey Vineyard Committee (part of the volunteers that run the vineyard) David Corfan attended.

The show gave vineyard owners, winemakers and growers the opportunity to learn about the latest technology, network and meet with suppliers and allied trades that are supporting the industry.

David said: “It is an honour to have our wine selected as one of the top 100 UK wines for 2023 by Matthew. Our 2019 Brut Sparkling Wine was made using the traditional champagne method and is a real testament to the hard work of our volunteers who look after the vines throughout the year.”

The Warden Abbey Brut 2019 will be available to buy alongside a range of other wines from Warden Abbey Vineyard at its annual Christmas wine sale on Sunday, December 3. This will take place at Haynes Village Hall from 11am – 4pm, and the vineyard will be joined by other local businesses selling local produce – the perfect Christmas gift or a treat for yourself this festive season.

The vineyard’s wine will be available to taste so you can try before you buy, and there will be a complimentary mince pie for customers (while stocks last) to say ‘thank you’ for supporting the wine sale.