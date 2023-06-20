Tom Thornhill as Sherlock Holmes and SP Howarth as Holmes

British Touring Shakespeare is bringing its masterful adaptation of Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles and Much Ado About Nothing to RSPB The Lodge in Sandy next month.

It follows on from the company’s performances of The Merry Wives Of Windsor and Dracula at the Lodge last summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Award-winning historian and writer David Hobbs said: "The Hound of the Baskervilles is one of the greatest detective novels ever written, and we are delighted to bring it to the stage. My son Andrew and I have worked hard to create an adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the original, while also offering a fresh and exciting take on the story. We can't wait to share it with the audience at the RSPB The Lodge."

West End Star Lucyelle Cliffe stars as Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing

His son Andrew, the artistic director of British Touring Shakespeare said: "At British Touring Shakespeare, we strive to make classical theatre accessible and engaging for all. Our adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing brings Shakespeare's wit, humour, and timeless themes to life in a way that will resonate with both long-time enthusiasts and newcomers to his work. It's a delightful comedy filled with love, mischief, and memorable characters."

West End star Lucyelle Cliffe will be starring in both productions and said: "The opportunity to bring these iconic characters to life in such a stunning outdoor setting is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to share these unforgettable theatrical experiences with the audience."

In 2020, British Touring Shakespeare was the first theatre company to stage live performances during the recovery from the pandemic at socially distanced outdoor venues around the UK with their outstanding tour of The Two Gentlemen Of Verona. In 2021 and 2022 it continued to spearhead the return of live entertainment for communities around the country with its acclaimed tours of Twelfth Night, Dracula and The Merry Wives Of Windsor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year British Touring Shakespeare once again continues to ensure that the magic of open-air theatre is a British tradition for audiences of all ages to enjoy.