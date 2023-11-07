Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The towns and villages in Chronicle country are preparing for the annual service of Remembrance on Sunday, to honour local people who died for their country in conflicts throughout the world.

Biggleswade is holding two events this year, on Armistice Day itself, November 11, and then on Remembrance Sunday, November 12.

On Saturday Rosemary Bentley, from St Andrew’s Parish Church and The Reverend Martin Ceaser, Pastor, Biggleswade Baptist Church will hold a service at the Market Square from 10.45am, with readings, prayers, The Exhortation read by Mrs Diane Keogh, president of the RBL, the Last Post, Maroon and then two minutes silence followed by reveille and the Kohima Epitaph read by Terry Harragan,

Uniformed services will be on parade for Remembrance Day - photo June Essex

On Sunday there will be the traditional parade and Remembrance Service with uniformed services from 10.45am, again at the Market Square.

The Sandy Remembrance Sunday Parade & Service will begin with the parade starting on Swan Lane and marching through to Bedford Road War Memorial, where the two-minute silence, Act of Remembrance and wreath laying will take place, before proceeding via the High Street to St. Swithun’s Church, for the Service of Remembrance.

The town council has installed Remembrance banners on lampposts along Sandy High Street to mark the occasion and in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

Potton’s Remembrance Day is held on Remembrance Sunday, starting with a service in front of the Library in the Market Square.

The uniformed groups and residents parade from the Market Square to Potton Cemetery for the Act of Remembrance.

After the parade there is an opportunity to lay wreaths at the War Memorial. The wreath laying at the War Memorial will be led by the Deputy Lieutenant, the Chairman of the Town Council and the representative of ex-service personnel.

The return journey will be in the same order as the parade to the cemetery, other than the fire service which will follow the flag bearer(s) in case of an emergency call out.