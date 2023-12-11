News you can trust since 1891
Train travellers in Biggleswade and Sandy face delays after damage to overhead cables

Delays are currently up to an hour
By Lynn Hughes
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:36 GMT
Sandy Railway Station

Train travellers are being warned to expect delays after overhead cables were damaged on the line near Sandy.

Thameslink has said the area affected is now between Peterborough and Stevenage and travellers can expect delays of at least an hour.

Train tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on alternative Thameslink & Great Northern services, and Greater Anglia – Between London Liverpool Street, Cambridge, Ely, and Peterborough.

Thameslink is keeping passengers up to date via its X feed.

Available bus routes where your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost are on the following Arriva bus routes, 98 - between Hitchin and Baldock, 97 - between Hitchin and Letchworth, 55 - between Stevenage and Letchworth, 100/101 - between Stevenage and Luton and 301 - between St Albans and Stevenage via Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and Knebworth.

