Train travellers in Biggleswade and Sandy face delays after damage to overhead cables

Delays are currently up to an hour

Sandy Railway Station

Train travellers are being warned to expect delays after overhead cables were damaged on the line near Sandy.

Thameslink has said the area affected is now between Peterborough and Stevenage and travellers can expect delays of at least an hour.

Train tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on alternative Thameslink & Great Northern services, and Greater Anglia – Between London Liverpool Street, Cambridge, Ely, and Peterborough.

Thameslink is keeping passengers up to date via its X feed.