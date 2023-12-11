Train travellers in Biggleswade and Sandy face delays after damage to overhead cables
Train travellers are being warned to expect delays after overhead cables were damaged on the line near Sandy.
Thameslink has said the area affected is now between Peterborough and Stevenage and travellers can expect delays of at least an hour.
Train tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on alternative Thameslink & Great Northern services, and Greater Anglia – Between London Liverpool Street, Cambridge, Ely, and Peterborough.
Thameslink is keeping passengers up to date via its X feed.
Available bus routes where your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost are on the following Arriva bus routes, 98 - between Hitchin and Baldock, 97 - between Hitchin and Letchworth, 55 - between Stevenage and Letchworth, 100/101 - between Stevenage and Luton and 301 - between St Albans and Stevenage via Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and Knebworth.