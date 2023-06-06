Trains were delayed between Biggleswade and Huntingdon this morning

Trains in the area had to run at reduced speed while police checked the scene and made sure it was safe.

On social media Thameslink warned: “You can continue to use your normal route, but please allow an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “This morning there was a report of a pedestrian using a level crossing when it was closed. Several trains were delayed while British Transport Police investigated and confirmed that the person had not come to harm.

“Misusing a level crossing puts you and others at risk of death – please, please stay off the tracks when a crossing is closed to pedestrians and other road users.”