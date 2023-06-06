News you can trust since 1891
Trespasser causes train delays in Biggleswade

Trains between Bigglewade and Huntingdon were delayed this morning after reports of trespassers on the train line.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Trains were delayed between Biggleswade and Huntingdon this morning

Trains in the area had to run at reduced speed while police checked the scene and made sure it was safe.

On social media Thameslink warned: “You can continue to use your normal route, but please allow an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey.”

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “This morning there was a report of a pedestrian using a level crossing when it was closed. Several trains were delayed while British Transport Police investigated and confirmed that the person had not come to harm.

“Misusing a level crossing puts you and others at risk of death – please, please stay off the tracks when a crossing is closed to pedestrians and other road users.”

To keep up to date with travel news and times go to https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/

