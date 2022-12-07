Tributes paid to a former teacher at Sandye Place School and Sandy Upper School

Tributes are being paid to a former teacher at Sandye Place School and Sandy Upper School.

Albert Michael Mander, known as Mick, died peacefully in his sleep on November 17, aged 97, leaving behind his wife, three children, five grandchildren and one great grandson.

As well as teaching in the area for many years, Mick was also well known for being assistant secretary at the John O’Gaunt Golf Club, a position he adopted during retirement.

Left to right: Mick on his Diamond wedding anniversary; Pilot Officer Mander (August 1947); Mick and his E Flat base, 1964. Images: The Mander family.

His son, Mick, said: "My Dad enjoyed working with and helping people and took this into school with him to encourage and help the school children to progress academically, whilst encouraging them to take part in social activities. He took part in whatever was going on.

"At Sandye Place School he performed in the various staff sketches during school shows that were put on and played in all the staff vs. pupil sports matches. He helped run the school brass band and also ran the youth club for a while. The feedback was always that he was a much loved, fair and respected teacher, who was good at what he did, and who was there to help whenever he was needed.”

Mick was born on May 11, 1925, in Chapel End near Nuneaton and attended Chapel End infant/junior school and Nuneaton’s grammar school. Before teaching, he was a pilot in the RAF and become a warrant officer at Henlow before being demobbed in 1947.

Following this, Mick went to study at Christ College, Oxford University, for a year and then attended teacher training college in Cheltenham where he met his future wife, Margaret. They both became teachers in Bedford before moving to Blunham in 1954.

Mick Mander on his Diamond Wedding anniversary. Image: The Mander family.

Mick said: "After six years running a market gardening company, the couple moved to Sandy and my Dad taught at Sandye Place School, teaching agriculture and maths. He then went on the become Head of Maths at Sandy Upper School, and my Mum taught at Potton Junior School."

Mick also became very involved in village life. He ran the Sandy Youth Club for some time, became a Parish Councillor and joined the Sandye Silver Band playing the E-Flat bass.

Mick added: "He was a very good all-round sportsman, having played tennis and hockey for the first teams at his college and continued with his sport playing bowls for Sandy and golf at both the St. Neots Golf Club and eventually John O’Gaunt Golf Club. Dad loved fresh air a bit of friendly competition, so when he retired from other sports he took up golf, which gave him both."

Mick and Margot later moved to Potton and both of them played golf there, too, as well as bridge for the county, eventually running the Bridge Club in Potton.