Tributes paid to Barrie Dack  former chairman of Fairfield Parish Council

He will be remembered for his valuable contribution to village life

Tributes have been paid to Barrie Dack, a former chairman of Fairfield Parish Council, who died on August 31, aged 79.

A minute’s silence will be held at the next parish council meeting on September 14, with Fairfield Bowls Club flying the Union Jack at half-mast as a mark of respect.

In a statement the parish council said: “The councillors and clerk of Fairfield Parish Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Barrie Dack. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with his family and friends at this time.

Former Fairfield Parish Council chairman Barrie Dack, who died on August 31, aged 79

"Barrie was instrumental in the campaign to get Fairfield recognised as a village and the parish council being set up.

“Barrie was a parish councillor for the first ten years, only standing down in May this year. During this time he was chair or vice chair for almost eight years, and was involved in developing many of the projects and events that make Fairfield the growing community it is now.

The statement added: “Barrie has been a pivotal influence in the creation of a cohesive community from several distinct housing developments built at Fairfield.

"He soon understood the complex structure of Fairfield and realised that it did not bode well for an integrated community. He passionately believed in the social benefits of a cohesive community and decided to try to work to achieve that end.”

Barrie served as a trustee from when the Community Hall first opened its doors, and in recent years as treasurer.

He was also a member of the Fairfield Park Residents’ Association, joining soon after moving to the village in 2008.

Away from his work in the community Barrie could be seen walking his much-loved rescue dog, Charlie, around the many footpaths and wooded areas of Fairfield. His walks took hours as Barrie was always happy to stop and chat with anyone, while Charlie would patiently watch and wait for his walk to resume.

