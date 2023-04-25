A committed Biggleswade campaigner for more support for cancer research has lost her own fight against the disease.

Amanda Cawthorn, a community and ovarian cancer research and awareness supporter, lost her nine-year battle on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She had been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer – Clear Cell – at the age of 42.

Tributes have been paid to Biggleswade campaigner Amanda Cawthorn who died on Sunday

Despite her illness she continued to support many local groups, including Biggleswade Community Safety Group, liaising with fire and police departments and alerting the public of any incidents. She would often be seen out actively supporting police patrols, marshalling at the Biggleswade Carnival, or even litter picking.

Amanda was also a member of the Biggleswade Ladies Group, the Biggleswade Speed Watch and Saxon Estate Neighbourhood Watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Butcher, one of her immediate neighbours and dear friend, said: “I couldn’t have had a better neighbour, who would alert me if my windows were left open, or any water was running from the gutter, or any strange noises coming from my boiler, as well as letting me know if anyone had left any donations at my doorstep for Angela’s Research Fund.

"Amanda, her husband Alex and her whole family have been very supportive of this fund since I moved next door in 2015, having lost my sister to another rare ovarian cancer – ‘small cell’.”

Amanda was a patient representative of Target Ovarian Cancer and campaigned in Parliament for better outcomes and reviewed funding bids. She often attended the Eve Appeal’s annual launch of March Ovarian Cancer Awareness month at The House of Commons.

Many women diagnosed with ovarian cancer have benefited from her advice and personal talks to groups that she gave. Her dedication to awareness and research of ovarian cancer was avidly shared on social media as well as her sharing of local community issues. She was always looking out for other people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amanda was always optimistic and cheerful while undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which left her with many side effects and latterly she accepted every new trial that she was offered. She was in remission for five years after her initial diagnosis, but sadly her cancer returned and her battle started again.

Throughout, her dedication to the community and charities remained constant and not only has ovarian cancer awareness and research benefited so much from her life, so has the Biggleswade community too, as well as so many people she offered support to when they needed it. Amanda will be sadly missed by so many people.