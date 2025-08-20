Tributes have been paid to Fairfield parish councillor Nick Reynolds following his death at the age of 64

Tributes have been paid to a parish councillor in Fairfield, who helped to protect the village’s uniqueness, after he died at the age of 64.

Nick Reynolds, who moved to the village in 2007, helped support a campaign for electoral review which led to the establishment of Fairfield Parish Council in 2013.

Following his retirement from the Metropolitan Police, Nick was elected as a parish councillor in 2019.

During his stint with the council, Nick took responsibility for planning, and had a strong belief in protecting the unique character of the village.

He also took on an important task of regularly checking that the village’s defibrillators were in working order.

Fairfield Parish Council chair Tracey Riley said: “Nick was a great asset to his community with his sense of fairness and fun.

“He would sit quietly at council meetings until an issue appeared that required his input, and then he could eloquently make his point.

“As chair, my abiding memory of Nick would be the cheeky grin and wry chuckle of delight that brightened most meetings when I said something that hit his funny bone.

“I would just glance at him, and he would provide another infectious heartwarming smile that really made my day.”

Nick also had a spell as chair of the Fairfield Park Residents Association, in a role he believed was always complementary to the parish council.

Away from his village work, Nick was a great rugby fan and enjoyed fine wine.

A minute’s silence is being held in Nick’s memory at the September meeting of Fairfield Parish Council, while the flags at the village’s bowls club are flying at half mast as a mark of respect.

The council added in tribute: “Nick will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but his spirit and legacy will live on in the village he cared for so much.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this sad time.”

