Tributes are being paid to one of the founder members of Biggleswade Athletic Club who "had a heart of gold".

Des Ball died on March 25 at the age of 96, having been well known in the town for organising the Easter Monday road races, as well as the summer cycle and track competitions at Fairfield. The hard-working athlete was secretary for nearly 40 years, and ran the club together with his brother, Rex, who was treasurer.

Biggleswade Athletic Club said: "We were saddened to hear of the death of Des, one of the founder members of the athletic club in 1951. He embraced all aspects of track and field but his own specialist event was middle and long distance road running. He was a good runner in his own right, running sub-three-hour marathons. If he set out to achieve something, he got it done."

Des (second right) at a gathering of the club in the 1970s, which was held to honour his achievements, and those of then president, Tec Chambers (right). Image: Biggleswade Athletic Club.

As keen runners, Des and Rex started the club in 1951, with its original home in Fairfield until the building became unsafe and the group moved to Stratton.

The county council (Mid Beds) then offered to build a running track at Stratton. However, the Biggleswade county councillors of the day were opposed to it being in the town, so the track was built in Sandy instead, the present-day home of Biggleswade Athletic Club.

Remembering Des's determination, the club said: "He was always taking teams of athletes to various events around the country. Coming home from a cross country one, the van Des had borrowed broke down - but Des walked to a nearby farm and persuaded a farmer to get everyone back to Biggleswade!

"Another time, following road relays in London, some of the youngest had been messing about and missed the train back. Des spoke to the station master who agreed to get the next express train to make an unscheduled stop to pick them up."

Des (middle, rear) and Biggleswade Athletic Club circa 50 years ago. Image: Biggleswade Athletic Club.

One of Des's greatest achievements was organising the annual sports day at Fairfield, which saw athletes Tess Sanderson and Veron Elder attend. They later went on to win Olympic medals.

The club added: "Des’s input in those early days laid the foundations for the athletic club it has become today. He had a heart of gold."