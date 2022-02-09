Pete Felstead

Staff past and present at the Biggleswade Chronicle have paid tribute to much-loved former photographer Pete Felstead, who has died at the age of 79.

Pete and his wife Jean made their home in Biggleswade for 29 years.

But people across Chronicle Country will remember him visiting their special events in his role as the newspaper's 'snapper'.

From school fetes and wedding anniversaries to sports and breaking news stories, Pete could be spotted behind the lens of his trusty camera - and dressed in his equally trusty leather jacket - capturing it all on film.

Pete was one of the staff photographers at the Chronicle when I first started at the paper as a trainee - and I would look forward to him stopping off at the office during the breaks in his busy schedule for a chat and a cuppa.

Former editor of the Chronicle Jim Stewart said: "For any local paper editor, Pete was simply a dream. Whatever the assignment he was given, be it a breaking major news incident, a sporting event or a local fete, you could be assured he would always come back with a brilliant selection of photos to use.

"However, so much of the skill of being a photographer on a local paper is about working with people. Pete was simply excellent in this regard too, always good humoured and knowing how to handle people in any situation he found himself in.

"He made the transition from black and white prints to colour, and from darkroom developing to digital, seamlessly.

"The many thousands of pictures he took form an important part of Bedfordshire's historical photo archive of the late 20th and early 21st Century.

"This title was much the better thanks to his contributions over many years.

"I'm very saddened at his passing and pass my condolences to his family."

Colleague and fellow photographer June Essex, who worked with Pete for many years, added: "I was lucky enough to work with Pete twice. Firstly as a rookie press photographer in Hitchin where Pete was always happy to offer guidance and share his knowledge of the job, something he continued to do with many young photographers over the years.

"When I joined him at the Chronicle it was the easiest work transition I've ever known.

"I learned so much from Pete, about photography, community and family.

"I will miss his sage advice, dry humour and quiet dignity.

"Cheers Pete! There is a leather jacket with a pair of wings waiting for you above."

Former sports editor at the Chronicle Alan Wooding said: "Having worked closely with Pete for more than 25 years both at the Biggleswade Chronicle and at Bedford County Press, he regularly accompanied me on sporting assignments and also took the photographs at my youngest daughter's wedding.

"Pete was always a true professional and was a well-known character in and around Bedfordshire."

His funeral will take place at Bedford Crematorium at 12.15pm on February 25.