Tributes to much-loved young Shefford dad and charity campaigner who died from brain tumour

The family of a beloved dad and charity campaigner who died from a brain tumour have given a touching tribute to him.

Adam Dilley, from Shefford, died on Sunday (August 10) aged 34, almost four years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

He leaves his partner, Tasha, and their three-year-old son, Alfie, as well as his parents, Wendy and Mark, and wider family including his brother Graeme, sister-in-law Fran, nephew Luca and niece Emilia.

A huge Luton Town FC fan, Adam first shared his story with Brain Tumour Research after he was diagnosed in October 2021 – when Tasha was seven months pregnant.

Adam, Tasha and Alfie. Picture supplied by Brain Tumour Research

He was diagnosed after a Specsavers optician spotted a mass behind his eye.

Adam underwent surgery, which was filmed for BBC2’s Surgeons: At the Edge of Life, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He remained stable until June 2024, when a routine scan revealed multiple new tumours. A second craniotomy and further treatment were unsuccessful, and all care stopped four months before he died at the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

Dad Mark, 66, said: “As Adam’s condition deteriorated, he was allowed to stay in the hospice longer than usual. He had so many visits from friends, colleagues and family that I’m not sure the staff had seen anything like it. It was a real testament to how well-loved Adam was

Adam, Tasha and Alfie with Matt Bloomfield LTFC manager. Picture supplied by Brain Tumour Research

and the lives he touched.”

He continued: “We’ve received so many messages about what Adam meant to so many people. We are naturally devastated at his passing. He was a remarkable young man who faced this terrible disease with a strength and bravery I could only dream of. We know it was incredibly hard for him at times, but his love for Tasha and their little boy, Alfie, was boundless.”

Tributes on social media included a post from Luton Town Football Club, which said: “The love and thoughts of all at the club are with the family and friends of lifelong supporter Adam Dilley, who sadly passed away yesterday. Rest in peace, Adam.”

Despite knowing time was limited, Adam’s family and friends have raised more than £21,500 for Brain Tumour Research to help improve outcomes for future patients.

In August last year Hatters legend Mick Harford refereed a charity football match organised by Adam’s colleagues at GKN Aerospace – and sent a message of support to Adam.

Other fundraising efforts included rallying the community for last year’s Walk of Hope in London, building on the 11-mile walk Mark completed along the Grand Union Canal in Bedfordshire in 2022.

Another charity football match has been arranged by Adam’s colleagues on Friday, August 29. Kick off is at 2.30pm at Shefford Town & Campton FC on Hitchin Road. The match will once again be refereed by Mick Harford.

Mark says: “We hope this will become an annual memorial event to honour Adam. It promises to be a day of entertainment with plenty of prizes to be won, suitable for the whole family, and will finish with live music in the evening to celebrate his life.”

In May, the family welcomed groundbreaking research from the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London, where scientists have developed an innovative technique to study glioblastoma recurrence. This allows them to compare

recurrent and primary tumours from the same patient in detail, paving the way for more personalised and effective treatments in the future.

Mark added: “Adam’s glioblastoma eventually became so aggressive and different from the original tumour that we ran out of treatment options. Nothing can prepare you for that news, even when you know that one day it’s coming — it’s utterly heartbreaking. We’ll continue to support Brain Tumour Research in Adam’s name to help ensure future patients have access to innovative, effective treatments that keep families together.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Over the years, Adam and his family have generously let us into their lives and shared their journey with this devastating disease. They have been incredible in supporting our work and inspiring the wider community.

" It’s heartbreaking that this disease has left a little boy without his dad, and it underlines how much more needs to be done. We are so grateful for everything they have done in Adam’s name and remain committed to driving the research needed to find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research in memory of Adam Dilley, visit https://donate.braintumourresearch.org/page/donate-now

You can buy tickets for the charity football match at eventbrite.