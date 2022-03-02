Triple graduation celebration for staff at Shefford care home
The trio work at MHA Oak Manor
A Shefford care home has celebrated a triple graduation.
Three members of staff at MHA Oak Manor didn't let the pandemic get in the way of their education - and are now celebrating passing their NVQs in health and social care.
The trio carried out their studies with a mix of zoom meetings and theory work.
Fay Gooch, home manager and Cecilia Adamek, deputy home manager both completed their NVQ Level 5 in Health and Social Care, whilst senior care assistant Chris Cooper completed his NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care.
Fay, who joined MHA Oak Manor in 2017 said: “Getting this qualification is quite an achievement.
“I started studying just after the pandemic hit, and it was a struggle to keep going with everything else going on.
“The qualification was a necessary requirement for my role, therefore I needed to pass and I am very happy I have managed it.
“The work we did to achieve the qualification was a mixture of theory and meetings, which was different but it all helps towards our development.
“I am very satisfied with the progression route at MHA as I started as a deputy manager myself, I am aiming to stay at MHA and continue to develop my skills and keep progressing.”
Cecilia Adamek started her career at MHA as a senior care assistant and says there were days where she “doubted herself” but is very proud of how far she has come.
Speaking about her achievement she said: “I am very proud of my recent achievement, as I wasn't sure if I would pass or not.
“Fay has been a constant support throughout the training and even when I doubted myself she was there for me.
“She believes in me and it was her trust that motivated me to keep going, I am really enjoying my time at MHA and long may it continue.”
“We both worked together and that is why we both have achieved what we wanted.”
MHA Oak Manor sits on the outskirts of Shefford and provides residential care for 64 residents.