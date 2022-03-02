Triple graduation celebration for staff at Shefford care home

From left to right Chris Cooper, Fay Gooch and Cecilia Adamek

A Shefford care home has celebrated a triple graduation.

Three members of staff at MHA Oak Manor didn't let the pandemic get in the way of their education - and are now celebrating passing their NVQs in health and social care.

The trio carried out their studies with a mix of zoom meetings and theory work.

Fay Gooch, home manager and Cecilia Adamek, deputy home manager both completed their NVQ Level 5 in Health and Social Care, whilst senior care assistant Chris Cooper completed his NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care.

Fay, who joined MHA Oak Manor in 2017 said: “Getting this qualification is quite an achievement.

“I started studying just after the pandemic hit, and it was a struggle to keep going with everything else going on.

“The qualification was a necessary requirement for my role, therefore I needed to pass and I am very happy I have managed it.

“The work we did to achieve the qualification was a mixture of theory and meetings, which was different but it all helps towards our development.

“I am very satisfied with the progression route at MHA as I started as a deputy manager myself, I am aiming to stay at MHA and continue to develop my skills and keep progressing.”

Cecilia Adamek started her career at MHA as a senior care assistant and says there were days where she “doubted herself” but is very proud of how far she has come.

Speaking about her achievement she said: “I am very proud of my recent achievement, as I wasn't sure if I would pass or not.

“Fay has been a constant support throughout the training and even when I doubted myself she was there for me.

“She believes in me and it was her trust that motivated me to keep going, I am really enjoying my time at MHA and long may it continue.”

“We both worked together and that is why we both have achieved what we wanted.”