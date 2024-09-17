Two bath tubs will be pushed down Biggleswade High Street this Saturday - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scrub-a-dub-dub! A quirky sight will greet people on Biggleswade High Street this Saturday as two bath tubs will be pushed along the town centre.

The unusual race is to raise awareness about St Andrew's Country Fayre, which takes place on the same day (September 21) from 10am until 3.30pm in aid of WaterAid and NOAH Enterprise.

The Biggleswade Sea Cadet Band will play outside Surfin Cafe at 9.30am, before the baths-turned-go-karts make their way from Iceland to the parish church grounds where the fun will begin.

Nick Gurney, St Andrew's Country Fayre arena co-ordinator, said: "We have got two baths to push down the High Street as publicity for the event. It won't be seen before and never seen again!

The two bath tubs, left, and a previous country fayre event. Images: St Andrew's Church.

"It's a one off event, which we are doing to raise awareness, and we are promoting raising funds for WaterAid and NOAH Enterprise.

"WaterAid have been all over the TV; they are an international charity desperate for funds to support those who don't have clean water.

"NOAH are Luton based, but they come into Biggleswade, Sandy, Potton, and if people are sleeping rough they help to get them rehabilitated.

"They are two great charities."

Smiles all around at St Andrew's Country Fayre. Image: St Andrew's Church.

Families and friends are invited to come along to the grounds of St Andrews Parish Church, Shortmead Street, and enjoy fun and games to help raise money.

An arena will showcase Biggleswade Sea Cadet Band, Tibbs Dementia Choir, St Andrews East and West School Choir, Edward Peake Steel Pan Band, Shefford Majorettes, Emily Thornton School Of Dance, Biggleswade Comunity Choir and Bats.

Meanwhile, there will be lots of fun and games for children - and the young at heart.

Nick added: "We've got smash the crockery, guess the weight of the cake, guess the value of the hamper, food stalls, plant stalls, book stalls, a tombola, raffle, bouncy castles, J W Harris and Sons Funfair, pedal push cars - lots for the whole family - and there will be a competition to push the baths round an obstacle course against the clock.

"There will also be a barbecue, bacon bap stall, teas, coffees, and refreshments."

Vistors can discover exhibitions in St Andrew's Church, too, which will include NOAH Enterprise, WaterAid, and Mafambisa Care Point.

Last year, the country fayre raised £5,000 for charity. It is now in its 39th year.