Two giant supergrid transformers arriving in Dunton

Each transformer, weighing in at 178-tonnes – the equivalent of 30 African elephants – will make its way from Tilbury Docks on Sunday 11 and Sunday 18 February.

Transformers play a vital role in helping to ensure the UK continues to enjoy safe and reliable energy supplies. They’re needed here to maintain secure electricity supplies to the surrounding area and meet increased demand, as part of the Biggleswade substation construction.

Construction of the new National Grid 400kV substation is part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s initiative to support the planned housing growth of around 3,000 homes to the east of the town.

A typical transformer movement by National Grid

The transformers will be delivered from Tilbury Docks on a large specialist vehicle travelling at a maximum speed of 10-15 mph with a police escort. The convoy travels from Tilbury via the M11, leaving at junction 10. It then heads west towards Royston continuing up the A1198 and then the B1042 on its way to Dunton. It is expected to arrive in the Dunton area from 3.30pm onwards.

The route has been carefully planned in collaboration with highway authorities and the police to minimise disruption, and those directly affected have been informed. Dunton residents have been asked not to park on the following roads and pavements so the transporter convoy can pass safely through to the substation:

· Biggleswade Road

· The High Street

· Cambridge Road

A temporary parking suspension will be in place on these roads between 1pm and 6pm on the 11 and 18 February, or until the vehicle passes.

Carl Swan, Project Engineer for National Grid says: “These transformer movements have been many months in the planning, and we’ve worked hard to minimise any disruption that deliveries of this kind can cause. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the local community during this vital work ensuring the resilience of our energy network.”

The vehicle will have a police escort to help manage traffic and some street furniture in Dunton will be temporarily removed so the transporter convoy can progress through the village.

Individuals planning to travel along the route of the transformer movement from the M11 are advised to find alternative routes or allow additional journey time.