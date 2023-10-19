A former Stratton pupil turned novelist has stormed the charts with her latest book.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gillian Harvey, 45, who attended Stratton Upper School in the 1990s released her fifth novel 'A Month in Provence' in July 2023. It soon climbed to number 24 in the e-book charts, and has remained in the top 100 ever since.

Harvey, who now lives in France but who visits the local area each year to catch up with friends and family, has now released five well-reviewed novels with publishers Orion and Boldwood Books. She has fond memories of her English teacher at Stratton, Mrs Bowers. 'She enthused me with a real love of literature and writing,' Harvey explains. 'She really was a brilliant teacher.'

