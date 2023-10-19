A former Stratton pupil turned novelist has stormed the charts with her latest book.

Two months in the top 100 for Stratton author
Gillian Harvey, 45, who attended Stratton Upper School in the 1990s released her fifth novel 'A Month in Provence' in July 2023. It soon climbed to number 24 in the e-book charts, and has remained in the top 100 ever since.
Harvey, who now lives in France but who visits the local area each year to catch up with friends and family, has now released five well-reviewed novels with publishers Orion and Boldwood Books. She has fond memories of her English teacher at Stratton, Mrs Bowers. 'She enthused me with a real love of literature and writing,' Harvey explains. 'She really was a brilliant teacher.'
Her next novel, 'The French Chateau Escape' is due for release with Boldwood Books on 8th November and available in all formats. Asked if she'll ever set a book in Biggleswade, she says: 'while my current contract is for books set in France, I am working on a humourous novel about a fictional cafe, set in Bedfordshire. But I can't say too much about that project right now!'