Unique thatched chapel in Roxton to host art exhibition

Enjoying tea at Roxton Chapel

A beautiful thatched chapel is set to host an art exhibition this weekend, featuring work from local artists.

Roxton Thatched Chapel will be hosting the exhibition on July 24 and 25 from 10am to 4pm each day.

Delicious teas will be available on the lawn.

Proceeds will go towards ongoing restoration work, and to insure the building.

Deacon of Roxton Congregational Chapel Stella Gibbs explained: "Late in 2019 members and friends of the beautiful listed thatched chapel had gathered to celebrate the completion of the new thatched roof.

"The 200 year old chapel which had previously been a central village barn, looked splendid.

"To cover the cost members had worked hard raising funds and successful applications to the Heritage Lottery Fund and many other large and small charities enabled the work by a local Master Thatcher to go ahead.

"As we know, 2020 turned into a year when people couldn’t meet and the chapel lay silent.