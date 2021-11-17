Unwanted bikes donated in Shefford and Sandy get new lease of life

Priory House Shefford bike donations

Recycled bikes are now set for new homes after being donated to Central Bedfordshire Council

The council's latest call for unneeded bicycles saw 75 collected - including at drop off points in Sandy and Shefford.

The Bike Recycling Scheme sees unwanted and outgrown bikes donated and then refurbished, made road-worthy and found new homes.

Bikes donated in Sandy

The refurbished bikes are available to people on limited incomes who are in need of a bike to get to work or school who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford one, or for children in care.

Many of the donated bikes have helped the homeless or long-term unemployed to get back into paid work or volunteering. Other bikes have provided a source of transport and independence for children in care and staff who work in the NHS.

Around 75 bikes were collected by the council, during their five bike recycling events at the start of November, and these have gone to the workshop to be refurbished, ready for re-homing.

Bikes of all shapes and sizes were donated and even the bikes unsuitable for riding again will be used for spare parts so nothing is wasted.

Councillor Steven Dixon, Member for Sustainability at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "This is a fantastic recycling scheme which gives bikes to others who may be unable to afford one. We are always looking at different ways we can reduce waste and encouraging residents to re-use and recycle their unwanted bicycles is a great way to achieve this.

“Cycling is good for our health and wellbeing, as well as supporting the environment and being great fun. However, as bikes age or people outgrow them, many end up in sheds, garages or back gardens, no longer used.

“It doesn’t matter about the condition or what type of bike it is, adult’s or child’s, BMX or old vintage, we’d love to have it. If you have a bike at home that you or one of your family has outgrown, give it a new lease of life and let someone else benefit from using it.”

Since the Bike Recycling Scheme started in 2017, more than 1,200 bikes have been saved from the scrapheap and found new homes.