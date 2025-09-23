Councillors emailed with new costings for project options to transform Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade, after incorrect estimates initially published v.1

Updated costs of five options to revamp a special school in Biggleswade have been emailed to Central Bedfordshire councillors, after the local authority revealed some of the original estimates were wrong.

The biggest fall in expenditure on one of the options is quoted as almost £20 million, according to the email from Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen.

The email explained that option 1(a) has dropped from £41m to £38.8m, the executive’s preference option 1(b) is down from £46m to £42.6m, and option two has fallen from £44m to £43.9m.

New costings for work to transform Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade, after initial estimates were found to have been incorrect

Option three has been lowered from £78m to £55.5m, which is being checked because of the scale of the drop, while option four was £66m and is now £65.7m.

Central Bedfordshire Council is planning changes to Ivel Valley School and College to help meet the growing demand for special school places locally. Ivel Valley is the only special school in the east of Central Bedfordshire.

The proposed renovation project would transform the main school site in Hitchmead Road, with CBC writing on its website: “The college, which is on a different site, and Maythorn children’s home aren’t affected by these proposals.

“The school also needs around £800,000 of maintenance during the next three years. “More than half of its buildings are temporary accommodation, and some classrooms are too small for current needs.

“Despite this, the buildings at Hitchmead Road could last another 40 to 60 years with proper maintenance.”

Councillors approved a new budget for all special schools and additional resourced provisions (ARPs) in February of £60.71m.

“The Ivel Valley project is included in this budget,” the council added.

“Around £14m has been secured from the Department for Education’s high needs provision capital allocation already. Any extra funding would have to come from CBC’s wider capital programme.

“This is the largest capital investment we’ll have made from our own resources and is part of a wider plan to reduce reliance on out-of-area placements. That reduces costs and provides more options for children to learn closer to home.

“We’ve looked at several ways to create more specialist school places at Ivel Valley and identified a preferred option.

“We think it provides the optimum balance of delivering new facilities for the current pupils, extra places for the wider SEND community and value for money in line with statutory requirements.”

CBC is consulting on all the options considered to increase places, and improve the learning environment for children and young people with SEND at Ivel Valley. Anyone wishing to respond to the survey can access it via: https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/…/proposed…

Executive member for children’s services councillor Owen has said the finance changes around the five options are insufficient to change the executive decision made on April 1 about its preferred option.

It would provide more than 20 classrooms across two new teaching blocks, one on the current site and one on unused land at Stratton School, while 12 classrooms would be remodelled into six larger ones at Ivel Valley, added CBC.

“This option builds on option 1(a) by using the land next to lvel Valley at Stratton School (not the farm), which is separated from the Hitchmead Road site by a (surfaced) public footpath away from any traffic. It would remove all temporary buildings.”

