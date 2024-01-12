News you can trust since 1891
Urgent improvement needed at pub as latest food hygiene results for Biggleswade area revealed

The Shillington pub was handed a rated of 0
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 15:54 GMT

One pub in Shillington needs urgent improvement according to the Food Standards Agency as the latest Food Hygiene ratings are revealed.

But there was also plenty of good news with a number of venues getting the top score. Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 by the watchdog - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.

All ratings were correct at time of writing.

The Bigg Theatre at 36 High Street, Biggleswade, Beds, SG18 OJL was rated 5 on November 10.

1. The Bigg Theatre

The Bigg Theatre at 36 High Street, Biggleswade, Beds, SG18 OJL was rated 5 on November 10. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Miss Vietnam Restaurant at 16a Market Square, Biggleswade, rated 3 on November 1

2. Miss Vietnam Restaurant

Miss Vietnam Restaurant at 16a Market Square, Biggleswade, rated 3 on November 1 Photo: Miss Vietnam Restaurant

The Musgrave Arms at Apsley End Road, Shillington, rated 0 on October 24

3. The Musgrave Arms

The Musgrave Arms at Apsley End Road, Shillington, rated 0 on October 24 Photo: Google Maps

Langford Fish Bar at 71 Church Street, Langford; rated 4 on November 14

4. Langford Fish Bar

Langford Fish Bar at 71 Church Street, Langford; rated 4 on November 14 Photo: Google Maps

