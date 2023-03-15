News you can trust since 1891
Village hall in Eyeworth reopens after major refurbishment work

Upgrades include a new kitchen and broadband connection

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:55 GMT

A village hall has now reopened its doors after a facelift.

Eyeworth Village Hall first opened its doors in 1956 – when the opening ceremony was performed by Lady Delia Peal who received a bouquet of flowers from a four-year-old Wendy Robinson.

Fast foward more than 60 years and the hall has now had an upgrade, including a new kitchen and broadband connection provided free of charge by Voneus Broadband.

Melvyn and Wendy Robinson cut the ribbon
Melvyn Robinson and Martin Lee carried out the work, which were part funded by ward councillor grants from councillors Adam Zerny and Tracey Wye.

Wendy Robinson returned to cut the ribbon with Melvyn on March 10, while the community turned out to have a look around the hall and enjoy hot drinks and cupcakes donated by Voneus Broadband.

A spokesman said: “A massive thank you goes to everyone involved in this project. And last but not least, thank you to everyone who came along to support us.”

For booking enquiries, contact [email protected] or call 07739019166.