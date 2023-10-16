Designs for the garden have been provided by Biggleswade locals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Biggleswade community group dedicated to greening up the town is putting spades in the ground for a new venture next week.

Designs for the Northfield Community Garden have been provided by locals and on October 21 the Biggleswade Community garden will be creating their first autumn beds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group’s says its mission is to “nourish the community and educate about the origins of our food, drawing on Biggleswade's rich market garden heritage.”

The community garden scheme has been growing in Biggleswade

Spokesman Rhiannon Barrow said: “We run regular sessions to maintain, plant and collect produce at the community garden sites that are open to everyone in Biggleswade.

“We have built four planters and a shed all from recycled materials donated by the people of Biggleswade and have planted everything up from donations from people. In return we give back to the community by sharing the produce, running community events such as plant swaps and BBQs and lots of activities that all are welcome to join.

“So far, we have been successful in creating a community and running activities that everyone can be involved in from young to old and from all walks of life, and received positive feedback so far. Our aims are to involve people in volunteering at the gardens to improve mental and physical health, to promote importance of wildlife, nature and biodiversity and to combat the rising costs of living by providing free food to the community and to local foodbanks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have been visited by Anglia in Bloom and are always expanding and developing our gardens to support the growing interest and enthusiasm for our project.

Work on the Northfields site starts on Saturday

More information is available on their website and linked facebook page: Biggleswade Community Gardens.

The volunteers first got together to maintain a flower garden at Chestnut Avenue in Biggleswade and have now moved on to other sites in Biggleswade where a mixture of flowers, fruit, veg and herbs will be grown for and by the community.