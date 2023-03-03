Volunteers needed for new charity shop in Biggleswade founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper and his wife

A charity that was founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and his wife Megs in memory of their daughter Anna is to open a store in Biggleswade tomorrow (Saturday March 4).

Willow was started 24 years ago after Anna died of cancer, aged 31.

It is the only national charity working with 16 to 40-year-olds with rare, serious or life-limiting illnesses to arrange uplifting and unforgettable special days and treats.

Biggleswade's new Willow shop will be the charity's sixth retail outlet

The stylish Biggleswade shop – the charity’s sixth retail outlet – is at 41 High Street and will focus on high-quality clothes, books and bric-a-brac.

Manager Chris Hooper said: “Every penny raised through sales in the shop will help Willow fulfil many more amazing special days for people who really need them.”

He added they were looking for local supporters to help make it a success through donating, shopping and, in particular, volunteering: “It’s a great way to give something back, meet new people and improve your CV.

"If you think you could spare some time – whether it’s once a week or once every few months – we’d love to hear from you so please do get in touch.”

The shop is being opened by Biggleswade mayor Grant Fage who will cut the ribbon at 10am.

The charity’s other shops are in Welwyn Garden City, Hemel Hempstead, Hatfield, Stevenage and Letchworth.

Willow receives no government or lottery funding and is totally reliant on the generosity of individuals, companies and trusts to fund its work.