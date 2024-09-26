Volunteers urgently needed to help with Fairfield's Apple Day Festival on Saturday

Apple Day. Image supplied by Fairfield Parish Council.

Community members are needed to help with Fairfield's Apple Day Festival during Saturday daytime (September 28).

Fairfield Parish Council is looking for people who are willing to assist with set up and clear up, and who can lend a hand during the event.

Due to volunteer illness or injury some extra support is "urgently needed".

If you can you spare some time between 10am and 6pm, please email [email protected].

Volunteers will receive free refreshments. The council wishes to thank those who have already signed up.