Cows on Biggleswade common

A walker was injured by “a cattle stampede” on Biggleswade Common, a meeting heard.

A group of walkers were exercising their dogs when the incident took place, a Biggleswade Town Council meeting was told.

Residents and visitors are being advised to avoid part of the area’s footpaths, with notices having been put up.

Town councillor David Albone asked during questions raised by members: “Do we have any information regarding the closures of footpaths on Biggleswade Common?

“I’ve not seen this myself, but I’ve heard reports there are signs up saying that at least some of the footpaths are shut.

“This closure is until a date in March, although I don’t think it’s having a great deal of effect. It’s very strange.”

Mayor Grant Fage asked town councillor and one of the council’s representatives on the Biggleswade Green Wheel development Rob Pullinger if he was aware of the issue, saying: “It’s very peculiar.”

Councillor Pullinger explained: “I’m aware of this. There was an incident on the common last week where livestock attacked some walkers going across the field, with their dogs.

“The cattle basically stampeded at them and caused injury to one of the people concerned. That’s the reason why I believe it’s been closed.

“My understanding is the rights of way officer is on holiday this week and someone was trying to get a further update, but hasn’t been able to yet.

“That’s about all the information I have as to the reason. I would have thought the Fen Reeves, (the association of rights owners which runs the common), would have been notified.

“As a result we should have been formally notified about the closure. I’m assuming we haven’t been.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant said: “I noticed the social media commentary, as you did. And I was copied into the email traffic between a resident and CBC, with no actual outcome as yet.”

Councillor Albone added: “I’m not certain whether they’re permissive footpaths or proper rights of way.”

