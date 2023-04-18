Five members of the peer support network For Men To Talk will be tackling the virtual London Marathon this weekend.

Founder of the Potton-based group Luke Newman will be tackling the 26.2mile challenge along with Jonathan Gorman, Nick Stewart, Timothy Day and Mel Cox on Sunday, April 23.

This is the second time group members have tackled the challenge since it was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

'For Men To Talk' attendees are ready for their second marathon

Luke explained: “One of the most important things of being fit, is that it relieves stress and eliminates depression. It’s something that is discussed frequently in our For Men To Talk physical, virtual and walking meetings.

“After completing the marathon in October 2022, we wanted to remain mentally and physically fit, so we started training again in January 2023.”

All five men have been following a 12-week plan, hoping to improve their self-perception and self-esteem, mood and sleep quality, and also to reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue.

“The training has helped not only my physical but my mental health too,” said Nick Stewart. “It has given me a positive focus and helps clear the mind. It also gives me motivation to train every week rather than been secluded at home.”

Jonathan Gorman added: “Our training walks for the virtual London Marathon have ticked a lot of the boxes that help me with my mental health. It includes a sense of purpose and a sense of achievement, fresh air and exercise, friendship and good company."

Timothy Day said: “I’ve really enjoyed walking with the other ‘For Men To Talk’ attendees. We have formed a real friendship, sparking great conversation with a great group of guys.”

As well as improving their physical and mental health, the group will be raising money which will go towards helping more men at For Men To Talk.

For more details and to donate, you can visit the team's JustGiving page.

For Men To Talk hosts physical meetings at The Crown Hotel, Weatherspoon in Biggleswade, The Roundabout Club in Sandy, St Neots Golf Club, Gamlingay Eco Hub, weekly virtual meetings via Zoom and a monthly walking event.