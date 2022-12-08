A Biggleswade war veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with a card from King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

Ronald ‘Ron’ Ginn marked his birthday on November 30, surrounded by his loving family, neighbours, and plenty of cards and gifts.

The centenarian served in North Africa and Italy during the war and was proud to receive a message from the new King.

Ron on his 100th birthday with his card from King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla, and right, a special card for Ron and Tina's Diamond wedding anniversary. Image: The Ginn family.

Ron's son, Philip Ginn, said: "His birthday went well as a surprise party. His son Trevor and [Trevor's partner] Anne hosted with neighbours and friends coming in during the day and preparing a magnificent family meal in the evening. Ron thoroughly enjoyed the whole day. He received a card from King Charles and Camilla along with many others."

Ron was born to Fred and Ada Ginn from Dunton, living in Cambridge Road. Latterly, Fred acquired the Bakehouse so their lives revolved around the family's farmyard and bakery. Ron also had an elder brother, Ray (now deceased).

Philip said: "His life changed in 1939 with the onset of World War Two, and he eventually signed up in 1940, I believe before he was 18-years-old. The RAF, who detected an eyesight anomaly, wouldn’t take him, so he joined the army, and after training in Scotland and Catterick, he was shipped off to North Africa.

"My father worked in communications, and as the allies fought their way round to Cairo, he was joined by his brother Ray, who was a chef, and there are many tales of their exploits there."

Clockwise from top left: Ron on his 90th birthday; visiting Allied HQ with his family; at the Polish cemetery at Cassino. Visiting Cassino rebuilt.

Ron was subsequently shipped to Italy, landing near Naples, and disembarked by walking over a bombed ship in the harbour. From there, the platoon made their way to Caserta and Maddaloni. The allies were fighting their way up the Italian peninsular, but were halted by the Germans at Monte Cassino.

Philip said: "As that battle progressed, my father found himself on Castle hill, the next hill to Cassino, where he spotted for the artillery. He was in enemy territory and was supported by Gurkhas for 12 days at a time. When the Germans surrendered, my father made his way down and saw his opposite number, sitting on a rock, by a river. He didn’t acknowledge my father, and when my father went to him, he found him dead, shot."

Post war, Ron's overseas service continued, as following a spell in hospital, he took a desk job at the Caserta HQ until 1947. During that time, he met and married his wife, Tina, before they returned to England. In 1948, their first son Philip was born, in 1952 their second son Trevor arrived, followed by their third son Nicholas in 1962. Ron has seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and - so far - four great great grandchildren.

Philp said: "My father and mother had many holidays in Italy, and latterly Majorca. He has several friends there, and although nearly blind and disabled, he would go to Magaluf on his own, as Tina passed away in 2007. They were both devoted to their family and one another, and my father will happily talk about his memories. He leads a satisfying life, with amazing care from Lindsey and his own sheer grit.