Warning as Central Bedfordshire Council closes three-year SEND consultation

Central Bedfordshire Council's three-year consultation on its SEND strategy has now closed

The consultation on Central Bedfordshire Council’s new three-year Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) strategy has closed, but not before a senior councillor warned that the polished language may be hiding problems for families.

The executive member for children’s services, councillor Steve Owen (The Independent Alliance, Leighton Linslade West), told the Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday, October 1 that the draft strategy was “full of soothing words” but cautioned that “beneath the words can lurk trouble.”

He said a promise of a “joined-up system across education, health and social care” looked positive on paper, but in practice parents were facing “extremely long waiting lists” for health services needed to process Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs).

The draft SEND Strategy 2025–2028 pledges clearer communication, faster support, more joined-up working and extra specialist school places. Service Director for SEND, Daniel Newbolt, said the plan shifts focus onto “visible impact, accountability, sustainability, and outcomes,” and commits to stronger transparency and partnership with families.

Progress will be measured against outcome domains co-produced with young people, including safety, health, aspirations and independence, with results published on a twice-yearly dashboard.

But councillors pressed for evidence that delivery is happening now. Councillor Victoria Harvey (Non-Aligned Independent, Leighton Linslade West) said she had waited all summer for figures on how many specialist school places are being created.

Mr Newbolt confirmed an update will be presented on November 11, with details of new provision including a Department for Education-approved SEMH (social, emotional and mental health) school at Pulloxhill and temporary provision at Beach Road.

Although the refreshed strategy itself will not be finalised until February 2026, Mr Newbolt stressed that work is already under way, with new school places being progressed and governance structures “much more action-focused.”

Feedback from the consultation will be analysed and reported to the council’s leadership team in November, then to the Programme and Finance Management Team in January, before the Executive makes its final decision in February 2026.

